Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.17 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $6.12 or 0.00060474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Bittrex and Upbit. Horizen has a market capitalization of $60.58 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00586791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00082972 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,896,638 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, Binance, Graviex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

