HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Reaches $7.84 on Major Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $7.84 or 0.00077307 BTC on popular exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $166,668.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00116939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00228266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.01711822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00168989 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.