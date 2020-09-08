Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,009,614 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,440,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Foot Locker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 98.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,871 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 589.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Foot Locker by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 54,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

