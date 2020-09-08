Holocene Advisors LP Invests $29.06 Million in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,354,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,057,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $14,789,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

ELAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

