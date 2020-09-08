Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,879,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.37.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.69. 816,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.