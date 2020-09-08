Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Standpoint Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.
Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 392,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -483.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 60,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
