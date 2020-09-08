Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Standpoint Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 392,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -483.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 60,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

