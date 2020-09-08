HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 84,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

