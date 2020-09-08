Head to Head Survey: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) vs. Regis (NASDAQ:RGS)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Regis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64% Regis -25.66% -10.22% -1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XpresSpa Group and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Regis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Regis has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Regis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.15 -$21.22 million N/A N/A Regis $669.73 million 0.37 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -11.62

XpresSpa Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Summary

Regis beats XpresSpa Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services. The company's SmartStyle, Signature Style, MasterCuts, Regis, and International salon concepts offer a range of custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and Supercuts salon concepts provide high quality hair care services and professional hair care products. As of June 30, 2018, the Company-owned salon segment operated 3,966 company-owned salons in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and the Franchise salon segment operated 4,114 franchised salons in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company, through its 54.6% interest in Empire Education Group, Inc., operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.

