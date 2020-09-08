Head-To-Head Survey: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) versus Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Pixelworks alerts:

This table compares Pixelworks and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -32.77% -22.96% -15.57% Nlight -14.17% -9.17% -7.47%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and Nlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nlight 0 1 5 1 3.00

Pixelworks currently has a consensus price target of $5.92, suggesting a potential upside of 173.92%. Nlight has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Nlight.

Volatility and Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Nlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $68.75 million 1.27 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -18.00 Nlight $176.62 million 4.75 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -90.00

Pixelworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nlight beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.