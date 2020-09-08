Head-To-Head Survey: ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) vs. Information Analysis (NYSE:IAIC)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ChannelAdvisor and Information Analysis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 33.81%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 11.88% 17.00% 11.68% Information Analysis -3.94% -42.58% -19.02%

Volatility & Risk

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Information Analysis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 3.16 $3.48 million $0.15 96.53 Information Analysis $10.16 million 0.77 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Information Analysis on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.