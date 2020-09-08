Head-To-Head Review: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) vs. Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:EDTK) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inozyme Pharma and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inozyme Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Public Education has a consensus target price of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.95%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Inozyme Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A N/A American Public Education 4.41% 5.66% 4.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and American Public Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Public Education $286.27 million 1.53 $10.01 million $1.09 27.17

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Public Education beats Inozyme Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inozyme Pharma

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

