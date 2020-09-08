Head to Head Comparison: Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) and QNB (NASDAQ:QNBC)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Co.(MI) $196.66 million 1.68 $46.44 million $2.00 7.54 QNB $54.74 million 1.78 $12.36 million N/A N/A

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and QNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 3 0 2.60 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.26%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than QNB.

Dividends

Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Co.(MI) 22.58% 13.30% 1.24% QNB 19.55% 8.11% 0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independent Bank Co.(MI) beats QNB on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 67 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 12 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

