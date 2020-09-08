Head-To-Head Comparison: BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) versus Solar Senior Capital (NYSE:SUNS)

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital 25.75% 8.76% 3.84%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and Solar Senior Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Senior Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Solar Senior Capital has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and Solar Senior Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $40.09 million 5.33 $22.94 million $1.41 9.45

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax. The company was founded on September 26, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

