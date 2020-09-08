Head-To-Head Analysis: VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) vs. Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra Systems and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66% Daktronics 0.16% 0.50% 0.25%

VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daktronics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Daktronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VirTra Systems and Daktronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.41 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -341.00 Daktronics $608.93 million 0.30 $490,000.00 N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VirTra Systems and Daktronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

VirTra Systems presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.95%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Daktronics.

Summary

Daktronics beats VirTra Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and audio systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers digital billboards and street furniture displays used to display images, which change at regular intervals for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry comprising Visiconn system and Venus Control Suite, a software application for controlling content and playback loops for digital billboard applications; and street furniture for digital OOH campaigns. Further, it provides digit and price displays, such as outdoor time and temperature displays, as well as Fuelight digit displays for the petroleum industry; and dynamic messaging systems for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Brookings, South Dakota.

