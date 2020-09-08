Head-To-Head Analysis: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) & Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% Golden Entertainment -16.69% -39.72% -5.86%

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hall of Fame Village and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Golden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.38 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -15.21

Hall of Fame Village has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

