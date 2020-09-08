Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Reaches $12.15 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00008939 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,410,722 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

