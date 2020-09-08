Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,971 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hasbro worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 572,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 313,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Hasbro by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

