Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Harvest Gold shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $621,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Company Profile (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

