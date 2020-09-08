Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Harvest Gold shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $621,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Get Harvest Gold alerts:

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.