Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.98

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 2023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 132,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $3,180,072.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,655,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen acquired 2,736 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 138,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,687 over the last ninety days.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

