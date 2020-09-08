HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

