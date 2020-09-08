HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
About HANG LUNG PROPE/S
