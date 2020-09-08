GXChain (GXC) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $42.19 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001725 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001641 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001569 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

