GXChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.21 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00006413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $42.19 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001725 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001641 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001569 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.