GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GrubHub by 17.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,744 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,693. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRUB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.46. 70,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.10.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

