Gregory A. Morris Sells 5,263 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ADM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 91,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

