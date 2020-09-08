GreenMed (GRMD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.05146396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052490 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed (GRMD) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.