Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will post $20.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.13 million and the highest is $20.20 million. Green Plains Partners reported sales of $20.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $80.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $81.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.08 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $85.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 50.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.01. 1,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,742. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

