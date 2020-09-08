Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Green Plains Partners also posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains Partners.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 50.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 272.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 109,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 102.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $163.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.