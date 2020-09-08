Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Shares Gap Down to $2.25

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.06. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 380,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,728,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.