Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) Plans GBX 81.71 Dividend

Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 81.71 ($1.07) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GDWN stock opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58. Goodwin has a 12-month low of GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,668.80 ($47.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,658.52.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 107.93 ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

