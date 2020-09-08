Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.32. Goldstrike Resources shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Goldstrike Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

