Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 311.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,866 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,955,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after buying an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Godaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,580,000 after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Godaddy by 4,103.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 335,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 327,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Godaddy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,577 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.