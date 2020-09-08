Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

NYSE GL traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,093. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

