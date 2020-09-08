Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.00. 49,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.25. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

