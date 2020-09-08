Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS)’s share price rose 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 425,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 237,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Genesis Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.