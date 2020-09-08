General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in General Dynamics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in General Dynamics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

