GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Raised to $8.00 at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

