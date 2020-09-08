Game.com (GTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $339,813.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Game.com has a market cap of $4.64 million and $339,813.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.57 or 0.05141312 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052363 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.