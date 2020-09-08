Fusion Price Tops $0.44 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Bibox. Fusion has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,373.23 or 0.92312208 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,017,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,447,466 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liquid, Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

