Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.03

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 826500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

