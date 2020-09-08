FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.40

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 17000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market cap of $16.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

