Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 47,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,733. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $22.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,080 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,703,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after buying an additional 54,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 94,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 29.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 355,336 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,030,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.