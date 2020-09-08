Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 47,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,733. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $22.49.
Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
