Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,136.5% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 285,432 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

PXF traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.