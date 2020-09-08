Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 265,498 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 184,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,713. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

