Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 953.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 493,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 446,366 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81,203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 41,274,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,192. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

