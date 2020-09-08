Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 192,160 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,160 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,986. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.