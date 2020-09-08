Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 181,447 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,447 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 727.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,723.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

