Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 171,068 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,068 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 85,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31,222,327 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4,825.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,821,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,175,000 after purchasing an additional 312,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,047,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period.

SRLN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

