Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 159,039 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,039 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.40% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $9,555,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,060. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

