Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,422,547 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422,547 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

HYLS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 20,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,426. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

