Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 118,621 Shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,621 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 9.24% of iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:IBHA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.